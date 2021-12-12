Soccer
Sterling penalty gives Manchester City win over Wolves
Log leaders secure their place at the top
12 December 2021 - 00:00
England forward Raheem Sterling's 100th Premier League goal was enough to earn leaders Manchester City a 1-0 win over 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday.
Wolves were doing a fine job of frustrating City in the opening period before striker Raul Jimenez's dismissal for two yellow cards in quick succession in first-half stoppage time changed the complexion of the game...
