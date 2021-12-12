Sport

Rugby

Van Reenen seeks foreign opponents for Cheetahs

New CEO aggrieved Western Province, which is under administration, gets to play in URC

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
12 December 2021 - 00:00

He's been in the job for seven days but new Cheetahs CEO Ross van Reenen readily admits it feels like three months.

Thankfully the former lock has broad shoulders and is qualified. He has been described as a “financial, turnaround and transformation leader in business” and has consulted far and wide in education. He holds a BA Honours, Higher Education Diploma and an MBA degree, obtained with distinction from the Oxford-Brookes University in London...

