Sport

Swimming

Chad le Clos' nine-year reign ends with a silver medal

SA’s most decorated Olympian finished a shade behind 30-year-old Italian Matteo Rivolta

David Isaacson Sports reporter
19 December 2021 - 00:00

Chad le Clos’s incredible reign as 100m butterfly world short-course champion ended after nine years last night as he was pushed into second place in Abu Dhabi.

Le Clos, who had nursed a knee injury coming into this gala, was chasing from the start and at the halfway mark he wasn’t even in the top three...

