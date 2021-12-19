Swimming

Chad le Clos' nine-year reign ends with a silver medal

SA’s most decorated Olympian finished a shade behind 30-year-old Italian Matteo Rivolta

Chad le Clos’s incredible reign as 100m butterfly world short-course champion ended after nine years last night as he was pushed into second place in Abu Dhabi.



Le Clos, who had nursed a knee injury coming into this gala, was chasing from the start and at the halfway mark he wasn’t even in the top three...