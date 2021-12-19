Sport

Cricket

Clouds aplenty as SA and India meet

SA start their Test series against India next weekend with all protocols observed

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
19 December 2021 - 00:01

SA start their three-Test series against India at Centurion next week without spectators and with lingering questions over the suitability of coach Mark Boucher for a position he’s held for exactly two years.

Boucher and the country’s director of cricket Graeme Smith, nicknamed Biff, were last week named in the Social Justice and National Building Project (SJN) report as having had procedural flaws in their appointments in 2019...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. The ugly side behind AB’s jaw-dropping shots Sport
  2. Orlando Pirates may be seeking a coach for the 2021-22 campaign Sport
  3. PSL parks Kaizer Chiefs' request Sport
  4. PSL to engage over CAF women's team ultimatium Sport
  5. Boxing referee made a mistake, says Christodoulou Sport

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating