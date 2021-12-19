Cricket

Clouds aplenty as SA and India meet

SA start their Test series against India next weekend with all protocols observed

SA start their three-Test series against India at Centurion next week without spectators and with lingering questions over the suitability of coach Mark Boucher for a position he’s held for exactly two years.



Boucher and the country’s director of cricket Graeme Smith, nicknamed Biff, were last week named in the Social Justice and National Building Project (SJN) report as having had procedural flaws in their appointments in 2019...