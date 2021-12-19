Sport

Boxing

Covid-19 blame game after camp members with Covid-19 fly

Promoter accused of acting irresponsibly

David Isaacson Sports reporter
19 December 2021 - 00:00

Accusatory fingers are being waved in all directions after two members of a boxing camp who had tested positive for Covid-19 flew on a plane from Johannesburg to East London this week.

SA junior-lightweight champion Phila Mpontshane’s scheduled fight in Johannesburg last Sunday was cancelled after he and another member of his three-man team tested  positive. ..

