Boxing
Covid-19 blame game after camp members with Covid-19 fly
Promoter accused of acting irresponsibly
19 December 2021 - 00:00
Accusatory fingers are being waved in all directions after two members of a boxing camp who had tested positive for Covid-19 flew on a plane from Johannesburg to East London this week.
SA junior-lightweight champion Phila Mpontshane’s scheduled fight in Johannesburg last Sunday was cancelled after he and another member of his three-man team tested positive. ..
