Sport

Soccer

EPL to meet tomorrow to discuss Covid-19 crisis

19 December 2021 - 00:00 By Reuters

Premier League clubs will meet tomorrow to discuss disruptions caused by Covid-19, British media reported, after nine scheduled top-flight matches have been postponed due to outbreaks at various teams.

Chelsea and Liverpool had key players missing on Thursday while Tottenham Hotspur, who had 13 cases among players and staff, have not played since Dec. 5 and had three games postponed in all competitions...

