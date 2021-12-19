Soccer
EPL to meet tomorrow to discuss Covid-19 crisis
19 December 2021 - 00:00
Premier League clubs will meet tomorrow to discuss disruptions caused by Covid-19, British media reported, after nine scheduled top-flight matches have been postponed due to outbreaks at various teams.
Chelsea and Liverpool had key players missing on Thursday while Tottenham Hotspur, who had 13 cases among players and staff, have not played since Dec. 5 and had three games postponed in all competitions...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.