Soccer
We run our own race, says Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi
Even with an 18-point lead he refuses to take Sundowns’ title credentials for granted
19 December 2021 - 00:00
Manqoba Mngqithi doesn’t look like someone who’s keen to have a chat but once you pick his brain on a variety of issues — his team’s seemingly unassailable position in the DStv Premiership, Covid-19, Caf Champions League and many more — he doesn’t hold back.
You get short, precise, well-gauged and honest responses from a man who seems incapable of abusing his right to have a final say in the triumvirate of coaches in the Mamelodi Sundowns dugout...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.