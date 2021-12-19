Soccer

We run our own race, says Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi

Even with an 18-point lead he refuses to take Sundowns’ title credentials for granted

Manqoba Mngqithi doesn’t look like someone who’s keen to have a chat but once you pick his brain on a variety of issues — his team’s seemingly unassailable position in the DStv Premiership, Covid-19, Caf Champions League and many more — he doesn’t hold back.



You get short, precise, well-gauged and honest responses from a man who seems incapable of abusing his right to have a final say in the triumvirate of coaches in the Mamelodi Sundowns dugout...