Athletics
World Athletics say they’re ready for Caster’s next battle
Our regulations are here to stay, says World Athletics president Sebastian Coe
19 December 2021 - 00:00
World Athletics say they will stand their ground on their female eligibility rules, suggesting they’re unfazed by Caster Semenya’s challenge at the European Court of Human Rights.
Semenya has taken on the country of Switzerland after its federal court upheld a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) that the regulations requiring female athletes with differences of sex development (DSD) to take medication to reduce naturally occurring high levels of testosterone to compete in events from 400m to the mile...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.