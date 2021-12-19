Athletics

World Athletics say they’re ready for Caster’s next battle

Our regulations are here to stay, says World Athletics president Sebastian Coe

World Athletics say they will stand their ground on their female eligibility rules, suggesting they’re unfazed by Caster Semenya’s challenge at the European Court of Human Rights.



Semenya has taken on the country of Switzerland after its federal court upheld a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) that the regulations requiring female athletes with differences of sex development (DSD) to take medication to reduce naturally occurring high levels of testosterone to compete in events from 400m to the mile...