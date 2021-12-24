Soccer

A year of failure and promise for Bafana Bafana

Bafana Bafana finished 2021 the same way they started it — with failure to qualify for yet another big tournament, this time the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.



Needing just a point to make it into the 24-team Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals which will be held in Cameroon early next year, Bafana capitulated in March at the Al-Hilal Stadium in Omdurman, where they were beaten 2-0 by Sudan...