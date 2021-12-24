General
New heavyweight champ Juan Roux’s rough road to glory
Roux has punched his way out of obesity and depression
24 December 2021 - 00:00
Newly crowned SA heavyweight champion Juan Roux this week spoke about how boxing helped him beat a weight problem and overcome depression.
From a teen weighing 185kg, lacking motivation and swallowing a cocktail of medications including antidepressants, 25-year-old Roux is now aiming at fitting world belts around his waist while studying for a B Com to fulfil his dream of becoming a chartered accountant...
