New heavyweight champ Juan Roux’s rough road to glory

Roux has punched his way out of obesity and depression

Newly crowned SA heavyweight champion Juan Roux this week spoke about how boxing helped him beat a weight problem and overcome depression.



From a teen weighing 185kg, lacking motivation and swallowing a cocktail of medications including antidepressants, 25-year-old Roux is now aiming at fitting world belts around his waist while studying for a B Com to fulfil his dream of becoming a chartered accountant...