Soccer
Sundowns end the year with a draw against Gallants
Dropped points give chasing sides a glimmer of hope
24 December 2021 - 00:00
Mamelodi Sundowns slightly opened a window of opportunity for teams that are chasing them in the DStv Premiership when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Marumo Gallants at the Loftus Stadium on Thursday night.
Gallants, who were beaten 4-0 by Sundowns in Polokwane last month, started this encounter well, getting a lead against the run of play in the 32nd minute via Philip Ndlondlo’s penalty. But the home side replied three minute later when Lesedi Kapinga capped a rare start with an equaliser, finishing with aplomb after getting himself free inside the area...
