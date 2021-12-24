Soccer

Sundowns end the year with a draw against Gallants

Dropped points give chasing sides a glimmer of hope

Mamelodi Sundowns slightly opened a window of opportunity for teams that are chasing them in the DStv Premiership when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Marumo Gallants at the Loftus Stadium on Thursday night.



Gallants, who were beaten 4-0 by Sundowns in Polokwane last month, started this encounter well, getting a lead against the run of play in the 32nd minute via Philip Ndlondlo’s penalty. But the home side replied three minute later when Lesedi Kapinga capped a rare start with an equaliser, finishing with aplomb after getting himself free inside the area...