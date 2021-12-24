General

Tatjana Schoenmaker is the queen of SA sport for 2021

She won two of SA’s three medals at the Tokyo Olympics

No South African achieved more in sport this year than swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker, who scooped two of the country's three Olympic medals at the delayed Tokyo Games.



After taking the 100m breaststroke silver, Schoenmaker landed the 200m breaststroke crown in a 2 min 18.95 sec world record...