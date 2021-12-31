Rugby

2021 a year to remember for the Springboks

Springboks returned from the shadows to beat the British & Irish Lions

As much as 2021 was a year of restoration after the wipeout of their playing schedule in 2020, the Springboks also invested in battles ahead.



The first objective was to continue where they left off as winners of the 2019 Rugby World Cup (RWC). For the World Champions and top-ranked side in the world it was vital to prove they were worthy of their lofty perch...