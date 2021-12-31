Soccer

Africa’s best talent to illuminate Afcon in Cameroon

After much juggling, threats and huge doubts, the delayed 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), originally scheduled for 2021, gets under way in Yaoundé, Cameroon, next Sunday, with the hosts playing Burkina Faso in a Group A clash. And all of Africa’s best talent will be on display.



Below we present the best 11 African players expected to illuminate the tournament, with each trying to ensure that their respective countries lift the coveted Afcon trophy at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo on February 6...