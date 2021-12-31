Boxing

Will Thabiso 'The Rock' Mchunu’s ooze see Canelo Alvarez scamper away?

Thabiso Mchunu is so confident he’ll beat WBC cruiserweight champion Junior Makabu in the US next month, he thinks Canelo Alvarez might even change his mind about assaulting the 91kg division.



Mchunu oozed his usual relaxed confidence after training yesterday morning, even though trainer-manager Sean Smith showed touches of anxiety because of Covid-affected travel arrangements...