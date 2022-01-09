Soccer
Burnley and Newcastle bite the dust in FA Cup
Third round throws up its traditional upsets
09 January 2022 - 00:00
Burnley became the first Premier League club knocked out of this season’s FA Cup after Huddersfield Town came from a goal down to win 2-1 in yesterday's third-round match at Turf Moor.
Matty Pearson sent the away fans into a frenzy when he scored the winner in the 87th minute, rising highest to nod in from a corner taken by winger Sorba Thomas...
