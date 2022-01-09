Soccer

Burnley and Newcastle bite the dust in FA Cup

Third round throws up its traditional upsets

Burnley became the first Premier League club knocked out of this season’s FA Cup after Huddersfield Town came from a goal down to win 2-1 in yesterday's third-round match at Turf Moor.



Matty Pearson sent the away fans into a frenzy when he scored the winner in the 87th minute, rising highest to nod in from a corner taken by winger Sorba Thomas...