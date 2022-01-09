Swimming
Lara van Niekerk looking to make her mark in the pool
Matric pupil has already broken Tatjana Schoenmaker’s 50m breaststroke Africa record
09 January 2022 - 00:00
The rapid rise of Lara van Niekerk has put SA swimming in the unique position of being able to aim at cleaning up gold in all three women’s breaststroke events at the Commonwealth Games this year.
The Amazonian matric pupil became the first South African to dip under 30 seconds in the 50m breaststroke in Pretoria shortly before Christmas, breaking the continental mark held by Tatjana Schoenmaker, the 100m and 200m champion at Gold Coast 2018...
