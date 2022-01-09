Cricket
Long on hunger and talent, Marco Jansen is it
Beanpole quick has taken to Test cricket like a natural
09 January 2022 - 00:00
Marco Jansen’s rapid rise may have taken some by surprise but those who helped shape this fledgling career are nodding knowingly.
Jansen, who has shot through the ranks under the tutelage of former Proteas quick Allan Donald at the Knights and erstwhile national spinner Robin Petersen at the Warriors, had a nervy opening burst against India at Centurion, but the 21-year-old has since looked the part. Perhaps, more importantly, like he belongs...
