Tennis
Novak Djokovic mounts legal challenge amid Oz visa furore
World No 1 says he should be exempt from rules because he had Covid in December
09 January 2022 - 00:00
Tennis world No 1 Novak Djokovic mounted his legal challenge yesterday to being refused entry to Australia, saying he had immigration clearance to enter the country after contracting Covid-19 last month.
On his third day in immigration detention in Melbourne, the Serbian superstar’s court filing confirms widespread speculation he had caught the coronavirus. ..
