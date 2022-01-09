Tennis

Novak Djokovic mounts legal challenge amid Oz visa furore

World No 1 says he should be exempt from rules because he had Covid in December

Tennis world No 1 Novak Djokovic mounted his legal challenge yesterday to being refused entry to Australia, saying he had immigration clearance to enter the country after contracting Covid-19 last month.



On his third day in immigration detention in Melbourne, the Serbian superstar’s court filing confirms widespread speculation he had caught the coronavirus. ..