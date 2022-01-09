Sport

Tennis

Novak Djokovic mounts legal challenge amid Oz visa furore

World No 1 says he should be exempt from rules because he had Covid in December

09 January 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters

Tennis world No 1 Novak Djokovic mounted his legal challenge yesterday to being refused entry to Australia, saying he had immigration clearance to enter the country after contracting Covid-19 last month.

On his third day in immigration detention in Melbourne, the Serbian superstar’s court filing confirms widespread speculation he had caught the coronavirus. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Siya Kolisi on life, wife, alcohol, mental health and all things rugby Sport
  2. 2021 a year to remember for the Springboks Sport
  3. Arthur Zwane sets Stuart Baxter a poser on Nkosingiphile Ngcobo Sport
  4. Dean Elgar not worried about psychological blow of India defeat Sport
  5. A year of failure and promise for Bafana Bafana Sport

Latest Videos

Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...
Lights out for Cyril: Power cuts as Ramaphosa delivers investor speech