F1
SA engineer gets the nod from Lewis Hamilton
09 January 2022 - 00:02
Lewis Hamilton will have South African muscle and brain in his corner this season.
Shau Mafuna has joined the Mercedes Benz High Performance Powertrains team that works behind the Formula One motor racing outfit as a mechanical engineer. ..
