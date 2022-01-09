Athletics

Study finds amputee athletes have no advantage over able-bodied sprinters

Amputee sprinters using running prostheses, or blades, have no clear competitive advantage at the 400m distance compared to sprinters with biological legs and, in fact, appear to have a disadvantage at the start, according to research published by the University of Colorado Boulder.



The long-awaited study, published in Royal Society Open Science, provides the most comprehensive set of data ever collected from elite runners with bilateral leg amputations, including the world’s fastest 400m sprinter, Blake Leeper...