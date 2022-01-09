Cricket
Team selections will be critical in series decider
SA will have to ponder whether they need to change their winning line-up
09 January 2022 - 00:01
The makeup of the Proteas team for the Test series decider against India at Newlands is likely to dominate debate well after the toss on Tuesday.
Though they come off a superb win in the second Test, it will by no means guarantee a start for those who participated in the victory in Johannesburg...
