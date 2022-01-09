Cricket
Temba Bavuma bashing unfair on talented batter
The diminutive SA player seems to attract admiration and scorn in equal measure
09 January 2022 - 00:00
Not many players in global professional sport divide opinion like Proteas Test batter and ODI captain Temba Bavuma.
The 31-year-old from Langa outside Cape Town is always among the top social media trends after his every outing, with fans and analysts scrutinising his performances...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.