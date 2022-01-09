Cricket

Temba Bavuma bashing unfair on talented batter

The diminutive SA player seems to attract admiration and scorn in equal measure

Not many players in global professional sport divide opinion like Proteas Test batter and ODI captain Temba Bavuma.



The 31-year-old from Langa outside Cape Town is always among the top social media trends after his every outing, with fans and analysts scrutinising his performances...