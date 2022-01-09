Golf
Women’s Open purse almost doubles to $10m
09 January 2022 - 00:00
The US Women’s Open purse will nearly double this year to $10m from $5.5m in 2021, the highest amount in women’s golf, the USGA has announced.
The move comes after healthcare system ProMedica agreed to a long-term sponsorship deal with the USGA focused on the tournament...
