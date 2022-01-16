Rugby

Cheetahs pack sets up victory over Griquas

Griquas leave their comeback too late in Bloem

Desperate to atone for their poor showing in last year’s Currie Cup, the Cheetahs made their experience count to defeat 30-20 Griquas at the start of their new campaign in Bloemfontein yesterday.



The Cheetahs forwards did much of the heavy lifting as they quelled the threat of their neighbours, who showed signs of a revival for a few minutes either side of halftime...