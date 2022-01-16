Soccer

Kevin de Bruyne winner sends City 13 points clear of Chelsea

Manchester City took a major step towards retaining their English Premier League football title with a 1-0 win over second-placed Chelsea on Saturday, opening up a 13-point lead at the top of the table for Pep Guardiola’s side.



Kevin de Bruyne’s 70th-minute strike means that City have 56 points from 22 matches with Chelsea on 43 points. Third-placed Liverpool, who have two games in hand, including today’s match at home to Brentford, are on 42 points...