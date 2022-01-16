Cricket
Proteas fightback against India one of SA cricket's finest moments
Coach Boucher believes the team had already turned the corner
16 January 2022 - 00:00
The Proteas’ come-from-behind 2-1 series win over India has been heralded as one of their finest.
It will imbue them with confidence for their upcoming engagements in New Zealand next month and Bangladesh here a month later...
