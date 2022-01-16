Tennis
Rafa Nadal gunning for major 21 in Australia
16 January 2022 - 00:00
Rafa Nadal is delighted to be free of injury and illness and excited about competing at the Australian Open where he will bid for a record 21st grand slam title.
Returning to the tour after recovering from a foot problem that sidelined him for nearly four months, the 35-year-old Spaniard won his 89th career title last week at an ATP 250 tune-up event in Melbourne...
