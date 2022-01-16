Tennis

Rafa Nadal gunning for major 21 in Australia

Rafa Nadal is delighted to be free of injury and illness and excited about competing at the Australian Open where he will bid for a record 21st grand slam title.



Returning to the tour after recovering from a foot problem that sidelined him for nearly four months, the 35-year-old Spaniard won his 89th career title last week at an ATP 250 tune-up event in Melbourne...