Cricket

There’s no stopping inspired Kagiso Rabada

Pace ace sets the standard as he leads the way for the Proteas’ attack

Kagiso Rabada’s 50th Test proved a landmark occasion in every sense as he helped the Proteas surge to a remarkable come-from-behind 2-1 Test series win over India.



Rabada spread his influence almost equally across the three-Test series by bagging 20 wickets. That was exactly what was needed in Anrich Nortjé’s absence...