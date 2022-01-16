Cricket
There’s no stopping inspired Kagiso Rabada
Pace ace sets the standard as he leads the way for the Proteas’ attack
16 January 2022 - 00:00
Kagiso Rabada’s 50th Test proved a landmark occasion in every sense as he helped the Proteas surge to a remarkable come-from-behind 2-1 Test series win over India.
Rabada spread his influence almost equally across the three-Test series by bagging 20 wickets. That was exactly what was needed in Anrich Nortjé’s absence...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.