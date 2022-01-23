Bafana to battle France in March
23 January 2022 - 00:00
Bafana Bafana will tackle two-time world champions France in a friendly match in March.
Speaking to the Sunday Times from Belgium, Bafana boss Hugo Broos said his team would exchange friendly fire with the Didier Deschamps-coached Les Blues during the Fifa international week of March 21-29...
