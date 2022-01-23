Buendia strike sinks struggling Everton

Gerrard’s Villa inflict more pain on Goodison fans

Everton’s first match of the post-Rafa Benitez era began with a 1-0 English Premier League defeat by Aston Villa on Saturday amid a tense and feisty atmosphere at Goodison Park where Villa were hit by missiles thrown from the crowd.



A lively first half ended with Villa’s Emiliano Buendia scoring with a flicked header that arced over Jordan Pickford in goal and the provocative celebrations led to a bottle being launched from the stands and hitting the Villa players. ..