Mchunu bids to make his lifelong dream a reality

Taking on Ilunga Makabu of the DRC for the green belt of the cruiserweight division is possibly a ticket to greatness

When he was a young amateur fighter in sleepy Pietermaritzburg, Thabiso Mchunu had a vision that he would win a World Boxing Council (WBC) title one day.



Having already cleared several hurdles along the way, the 33-year-old father of two bids to transform his long-term goal into reality on Saturday night (next Sunday morning SA time) when he takes on Ilunga Makabu of the Democratic Republic of the Congo for the green belt of the cruiserweight division...