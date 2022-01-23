Mchunu bids to make his lifelong dream a reality
Taking on Ilunga Makabu of the DRC for the green belt of the cruiserweight division is possibly a ticket to greatness
23 January 2022 - 00:00
When he was a young amateur fighter in sleepy Pietermaritzburg, Thabiso Mchunu had a vision that he would win a World Boxing Council (WBC) title one day.
Having already cleared several hurdles along the way, the 33-year-old father of two bids to transform his long-term goal into reality on Saturday night (next Sunday morning SA time) when he takes on Ilunga Makabu of the Democratic Republic of the Congo for the green belt of the cruiserweight division...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.