Medvedev delivers relationship advice after 'best' win

Tennis’s world No 2, Daniil Medvedev of Russia, felt he was at his best during his 6-4 6-4 6-2 win over Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp on Saturday as he reached the Australian Open fourth round to stay on track for a second successive Grand Slam title.



Van de Zandschulp, ranked 57th in the world, was the only player to take a set off the Russian when the pair clashed in their previous meeting at last year’s US Open, which Medvedev went on to win for his first major title...