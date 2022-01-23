Rashford last-gasp winner sees Man United leapfrog West Ham into fourth

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford scored a last-second winner as they beat West Ham United 1-0 at Old Trafford yesterday in the English Premier League to move up to fourth spot in the standings.



Substitute Rashford tapped in a low cross from Edinson Cavani deep into stoppage time after United had broken down the left flank with the final move of the match...