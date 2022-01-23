Stormers snatch it at Loftus
Match ends in bizarre circumstances as television feed has to be cut
23 January 2022 - 00:00
In a remarkable match that marked their return to the United Rugby Championship, the Stormers upstaged the Bulls 30-26 at Loftus yesterday.
Apart from fortunes fluctuating wildly during the match, proceedings on the field were also affected when TV transmission ceased after broadcaster SuperSport’s outside broadcast truck caught fire...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.