General

Barty victory a thriller for Aussie fans

After winning Grand Slams on three different surfaces, she draws praise from Rod Laver

Ash Barty tamed big-hitting American Danielle Collins to win the Australian Open yesterday and end the home nation’s 44-year wait for a singles champion.



Barty’s adoring fans, many of them in green and gold, flocked to Melbourne Park in anticipation of celebrating “Australia Day” for a second time in three days. ..