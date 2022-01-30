General
Barty victory a thriller for Aussie fans
After winning Grand Slams on three different surfaces, she draws praise from Rod Laver
30 January 2022 - 00:00
Ash Barty tamed big-hitting American Danielle Collins to win the Australian Open yesterday and end the home nation’s 44-year wait for a singles champion.
Barty’s adoring fans, many of them in green and gold, flocked to Melbourne Park in anticipation of celebrating “Australia Day” for a second time in three days. ..
