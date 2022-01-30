Soccer
Egyptian victories could put Pitso in a red hot spot
With almost half of Al Ahly’s players doing national duty, he could be fielding a weakened side
30 January 2022 - 00:00
Pitso Mosimane will have a huge headache should Egypt proceed to beat Morocco in the north-African derby Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal clash this afternoon.
While getting to the semifinals will please many Egyptians, their progress will create a conundrum for the South African coach of their most popular club, Al Ahly. ..
