Rugby

Kolisi shines his spotlight on Fassi and the ladies

The Player of the Year marvels at other award winners rather than bask in glory

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has every reason to bask in glory after he was named the best player in the country — but he chose instead to shine the spotlight on emerging utility back Aphelele Fassi.



The 30-year-old Kolisi was on Thursday named SA Rugby Player of the Year, beating stiff competition from Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Eben Etzebeth and Makazole Mapimpi...