Medvedev out to quash Rafa and his ‘old guard’

The Russian is 10 years younger than Nadal and quite capable of becoming No.1

Rafa Nadal and Daniil Medvedev will face off in a generational clash on Sunday for the year’s first Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open, with both men having the chance to write their names into the record books.



A second triumph at Melbourne Park for 2009 champion Nadal will break a three-way tie for the most major titles in the men’s game, with the Spaniard nosing ahead of rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer with a 21st Slam...