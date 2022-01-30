General
Medvedev out to quash Rafa and his ‘old guard’
The Russian is 10 years younger than Nadal and quite capable of becoming No.1
30 January 2022 - 00:00
Rafa Nadal and Daniil Medvedev will face off in a generational clash on Sunday for the year’s first Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open, with both men having the chance to write their names into the record books.
A second triumph at Melbourne Park for 2009 champion Nadal will break a three-way tie for the most major titles in the men’s game, with the Spaniard nosing ahead of rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer with a 21st Slam...
