Soccer

Sundowns shell out R12.5m for ‘Bolivian dynamite’ Erwin Saavedra

Midfielder Erwin Saavedra expected to set off little explosions that end up as goals

Erwin Saavedra, the Bolivian midfielder Mamelodi Sundowns will unveil as one of their new signings in the January transfer window, has been described as dynamite that will give the Brazilians explosive attacking options.



Saavedra, who turns 26 next month, is currently with the Bolivian national team which is wrapping up its 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification campaign with ties against Venezuela (last night) and Chile on Tuesday...