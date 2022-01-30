Rugby
The Bulls brush the Lions aside
But it was an uninspiring victory, despite five tries
30 January 2022 - 00:00
The Bulls managed to squeeze a good result from a largely uninspiring performance against the Lions at Ellis Park, on Saturday.
Jake White’s men came into this Jukskei derby on the back of a home defeat to the Stormers last weekend but they responded with purpose as they scored four tries to the one of their hosts...
