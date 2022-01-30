Soccer

VAR saves Alisson from two red cards

Brazil goalkeeper hails the system after referee views video and rescinds penalties

Brazil goalkeeper Alisson said the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) had prevented his side from being "punished unfairly" after he had two red cards rescinded in Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Ecuador in a World Cup qualifier.



Alisson was shown a red card after 25 minutes for a fierce tackle and another in stoppage time for felling Ayrton Preciado as he attempted to punch the ball, but on both occasions the referee consulted VAR and changed his mind...