Soccer
VAR saves Alisson from two red cards
Brazil goalkeeper hails the system after referee views video and rescinds penalties
30 January 2022 - 00:00
Brazil goalkeeper Alisson said the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) had prevented his side from being "punished unfairly" after he had two red cards rescinded in Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Ecuador in a World Cup qualifier.
Alisson was shown a red card after 25 minutes for a fierce tackle and another in stoppage time for felling Ayrton Preciado as he attempted to punch the ball, but on both occasions the referee consulted VAR and changed his mind...
