Sport

General

Zethu Myeki swings into the elite club

The golfer has landed support from Investec that will ensure her future is bright

30 January 2022 - 00:00 By Michael Vlismas

Early last week, Ernie Els phoned Moss Ngoasheng, chair of the Ernie Els and Fancourt Foundation (EEFF), to ask for an update on former foundation member and now professional golfer Zethu Myeki.

“Well, it’s funny you ask, Ernie,” Ngoasheng said...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Aboubakar lighting up Afcon Sport
  2. Smith also in CSA crosshairs Sport
  3. Bafana to battle France in March Sport
  4. Team selections will be critical in series decider Sport
  5. SA engineer gets the nod from Lewis Hamilton Sport

Latest Videos

Zandile Mafe testifies about 'friendship' with Eugene Terreblanche and love for ...
SAPS reveal faulty alarm, unserviced sprinklers and security breach led to ...