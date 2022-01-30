General

Zethu Myeki swings into the elite club

The golfer has landed support from Investec that will ensure her future is bright

Early last week, Ernie Els phoned Moss Ngoasheng, chair of the Ernie Els and Fancourt Foundation (EEFF), to ask for an update on former foundation member and now professional golfer Zethu Myeki.



“Well, it’s funny you ask, Ernie,” Ngoasheng said...