General
Zethu Myeki swings into the elite club
The golfer has landed support from Investec that will ensure her future is bright
30 January 2022 - 00:00
Early last week, Ernie Els phoned Moss Ngoasheng, chair of the Ernie Els and Fancourt Foundation (EEFF), to ask for an update on former foundation member and now professional golfer Zethu Myeki.
“Well, it’s funny you ask, Ernie,” Ngoasheng said...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.