Rugby
Bulls dominate the Lions in back-to-back victory
Jake White's boys win comfortably but have yet to reach their peak
06 February 2022 - 00:00
Victory over the Lions was another crucial win for the Bulls as they continue to tidy up the mess they created for themselves at the beginning of this United Rugby Championship (URC).
They managed only one win over Cardiff before the tournament was severely disrupted by the emergence of the Omicron variant in December, forcing the rescheduling of fixtures...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.