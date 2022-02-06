Rugby

Bulls dominate the Lions in back-to-back victory

Jake White's boys win comfortably but have yet to reach their peak

Victory over the Lions was another crucial win for the Bulls as they continue to tidy up the mess they created for themselves at the beginning of this United Rugby Championship (URC).



They managed only one win over Cardiff before the tournament was severely disrupted by the emergence of the Omicron variant in December, forcing the rescheduling of fixtures...