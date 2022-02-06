Sport

General

Coach Justin Langer in shock resignation

Cricket Australia's offer of extension rejected amid reports of player unhappiness

06 February 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters

Justin Langer resigned as coach of Australia on Saturday, just weeks after leading the side to a 4-0 Ashes series win over England, with Cricket Australia saying he had rejected a short-term extension to his contract. Langer's departure came after he held contract discussions with Cricket Australia on Friday, with his deal set to expire in June.

Australia also won last year’s Twenty20 World Cup for the first time under Langer but there have been reports of player discontent over his coaching style...

