General
Coach Justin Langer in shock resignation
Cricket Australia's offer of extension rejected amid reports of player unhappiness
06 February 2022 - 00:00
Justin Langer resigned as coach of Australia on Saturday, just weeks after leading the side to a 4-0 Ashes series win over England, with Cricket Australia saying he had rejected a short-term extension to his contract. Langer's departure came after he held contract discussions with Cricket Australia on Friday, with his deal set to expire in June.
Australia also won last year’s Twenty20 World Cup for the first time under Langer but there have been reports of player discontent over his coaching style...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.