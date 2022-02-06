General
I am willing and able to play for SA, says Bavuma
SA's white-ball captain looks to the New Zealand series to notch up his second Test ton
06 February 2022 - 00:04
Temba Bavuma has refuted suggestions that he is not good enough for Test cricket and is eyeing the two-match series against New Zealand in Christchurch to notch up his overdue second ton.
In a wide-ranging interview with the Sunday Times this week, the Proteas white ball captain and Test vice-captain openly spoke about taking criticism on the chin for his perceived inability to add to his one century...
