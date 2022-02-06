General

I am willing and able to play for SA, says Bavuma

SA's white-ball captain looks to the New Zealand series to notch up his second Test ton

Temba Bavuma has refuted suggestions that he is not good enough for Test cricket and is eyeing the two-match series against New Zealand in Christchurch to notch up his overdue second ton.



In a wide-ranging interview with the Sunday Times this week, the Proteas white ball captain and Test vice-captain openly spoke about taking criticism on the chin for his perceived inability to add to his one century...