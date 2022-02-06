Rugby

Selvyn’s in Sevens heaven

Blitzboks star Davids may give 15s a go if given proper game time in a team that suits his style

Sevens star Selvyn Davids has dreams of becoming a Springbok but he is not prepared to go through nightmare scenarios to get there.



Davids has been one of the Blitzboks’ leading lights in their quite splendid run of victories...