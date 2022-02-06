Unplugged with BBK

The Pharaohs know how to net goalies

We should follow the example of the Egyptians, who ensure they have a string of goalkeepers ready for action

There is a lesson SA should learn from the Africa Cup of Nations that comes to an end this evening.



It is not about hosting. We are masters at that. If a competition were to be staged on how best to stage an event, we would be multiple continental champions — on the same scale as Egypt winning Afcon. The lesson we need to learn from the Egyptians is from their journey to the final in Cameroon. The north Africans were beset by a plague of injured goalkeepers. Mohamed El-Shennawy pulled a hammy during their last-16 tie against Ivory Coast...