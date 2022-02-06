Unplugged with BBK
The Pharaohs know how to net goalies
We should follow the example of the Egyptians, who ensure they have a string of goalkeepers ready for action
06 February 2022 - 00:03
There is a lesson SA should learn from the Africa Cup of Nations that comes to an end this evening.
It is not about hosting. We are masters at that. If a competition were to be staged on how best to stage an event, we would be multiple continental champions — on the same scale as Egypt winning Afcon. The lesson we need to learn from the Egyptians is from their journey to the final in Cameroon. The north Africans were beset by a plague of injured goalkeepers. Mohamed El-Shennawy pulled a hammy during their last-16 tie against Ivory Coast...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.