We’ve got the info on our opponents, says McCarthy

Amazulu coach confident that his team will have the edge in upcoming continental games

Being the new entrants in the Caf Champions League’s group stages doesn’t give AmaZulu FC coach Benni McCarthy sleepless nights. Rather he sees it as “a huge advantage” as no one knows much about his side while he has all the information about his opponents.



Usuthu will face Raja Casablanca of Morocco, Algeria’s ES Setif as well as Horoya AC of Guinea — teams with immense experience in African interclub football...