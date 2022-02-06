Soccer
We’ve got the info on our opponents, says McCarthy
Amazulu coach confident that his team will have the edge in upcoming continental games
06 February 2022 - 00:01
Being the new entrants in the Caf Champions League’s group stages doesn’t give AmaZulu FC coach Benni McCarthy sleepless nights. Rather he sees it as “a huge advantage” as no one knows much about his side while he has all the information about his opponents.
Usuthu will face Raja Casablanca of Morocco, Algeria’s ES Setif as well as Horoya AC of Guinea — teams with immense experience in African interclub football...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.