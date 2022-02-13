Rugby

Dynamic coach John Dobson firmly set on the very top

Stormers coach made sure he kept players’ heads down amid the tumult

That the Stormers made it to the top of the South African conference last week is nothing short of remarkable. That is so not just because of the buying power elsewhere but the fact that their coach John Dobson has effectively had to do his job with an arm tied behind his back.



Dobson this week gave a glimpse of how he’s had to weather the storms and shield his players at a franchise buffeted by financial mismanagement, organisational paralysis and perennial infighting...